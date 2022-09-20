HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania departments of Education, Environmental Protection, and Conservation and Natural Resources honored 10 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) across Pennsylvania in recognition of their environmental sustainability efforts.

Spring-Ford Area School District and the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania were recognized as 2022 ED-GRS schools.

According to the Department of Education website, schools and institutions that have attained ED-GRS status are models for all schools across the Commonwealth. The winners of the USDE Green Ribbon Schools Award, State Finalists, and recipients of specific initiative recognitions are to be commended for their work towards sustainable and healthy schools.

“Pennsylvania’s Green Ribbon Schools demonstrate a commitment to promoting environmental awareness in the classroom and teach students and communities how we are all responsible for protecting our environment,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said. “This mission is interconnected, and we applaud these schools for helping students actively engage in environmental sustainability practices and for raising awareness about the world around them.”

During the ceremony officials also honored awardees from 2019, 2020, and 2021 as this was the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic.