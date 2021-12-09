Wolf administration announces $11.4 Million investment in food bank storage

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Volunteers at Wandsworth foodbank prepare parcels for guests from their stores of donated food, toiletries and other items on May 5, 2017 in London, England. The Trussell Trust, who run the food bank, report that dependency on their service is continuing to rise, with over 1,182,000 three day emergency food supplies given to people in crisis in the past year. 436,000 of these recipients were children. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration and the General Assembly have announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks across Pennsylvania.

Food banks in Central Pennsylvania will benefit from the investment, including the Central PA Food Bank, Food For Families, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and SHFB of Northwest PA.

The COVID-19 Food Bank Cold Storage Infrastructure Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will allow food banks to purchase, expand, or upgrade cold storage facilities. These purchases can include refrigerators, coolers, freezers, building expansions and more.

LOCAL FOOD BANKS

Central PA Food Bank – $2,585,000, serving Adams, Bedford , Blair, Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon , Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties

– $2,585,000, serving Adams, , Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, , Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties Food for Families – Cambria – $279,000, serving Cambria County

– Cambria – $279,000, serving Cambria County Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – $1,241,740, serving Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, and Somerset counties

– $1,241,740, serving Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, and counties SHFB of Northwest PA – $748,675, serving Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Mckean, Venango, and Warren counties

“Feeding more Pennsylvania families requires increasing capacity for transportation, refrigeration and measures to ensure that food is safe,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “These investments help Pennsylvania agriculture continue to grow, feed our economy and strengthen the charitable food system across the commonwealth.”