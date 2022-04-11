INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration has partnered with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) to study the feasibility of extending protections under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) to public-sector workers throughout Pennsylvania.

The study will focus on extending OSHA standards to Commonwealth workplaces and will analyze the potential costs and benefits of this potential extension.

“The safeguards of OSHA standards have protected private-sector workers in Pennsylvania for 50 years. This feasibility study will give us a roadmap to making these workplace protections universal to all Pennsylvania workers,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

It comes months after Governor Wolf signed an executive order directing state agencies to enhance worker protections for all in the commonwealth.

The study is expected to conclude in the fall.