Wolf admin gives $20 million to salon industry

Scissors, brushes and other hair styling accessories lie in a box at a hair salon. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty-million dollars in funding is available for image and hair care professionals to help them recover from the pandemic, according to an announcement made by Governor Tom Wolf.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton and Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes.

“The pandemic created tremendous challenges for the hair care industry and the thousands of workers who provide in-person services to customers,” Gov. Wolf said. “This pandemic relief funding will provide direct support to these businesses, which are important to local economies and provide vital jobs in many communities. I applaud Leader McClinton, Chairman Hughes and all of the legislators for their commitment to our pandemic recovery and support of working families.”

This effort builds on previous efforts by the administration and general assembly to provide emergency relief to small businesses, including $145 million for the hospitality industry and $50 million in hazard pay to front-line, essential workers.