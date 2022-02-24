(WTAJ)– The Wolf Admin. spoke Thursday about the General Assembly needing to use $1.7 billion of funding for ways to better help Pennsylvanians.

Gov. Wolf was joined with the General Assembly and community members at North Light Community Center in Philadelphia. He called for the legislature to take action on his proposed plan that helps small businesses.

“Our commonwealth is sitting on billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money that is meant to help our citizens,” Gov. Wolf said. “It is past time to use that money for its intended purpose – to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians.”

Wolf said that many households across PA are still struggling financially from the pandemic and this money would go a long way in helping them.

“A lot of households across the commonwealth are still recovering financially from the pandemic, and this money would go a long way to helping the people who are still hurting.”

Gov. Wolf proposed a $1.7 billion action plan earlier in the month of February.