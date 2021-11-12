Wolf Admin: $1.3 million available to fund substance abuse support centers

Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Drug and Alchohol Programs (DDAP) announced the availability of $1.3 million in funding to expand drop-in centers throughout the commonwealth.

The drop-in center services are for individuals with substance abuse disorder (SUD). The centers will be located in areas of the state that are currently experiencing high overdose deaths including Allegheny, Bucks. Deleware, Montogomery and Philadelphia counties.

“Everyone deserves access to basic human rights such as health care, shelter, and food. Drop-in centers not only offer these basic necessities but also provide invaluable resources to individuals and families in need of life-saving harm reduction, treatment, and recovery resources,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith, said.

Drop-in centers provide a safe, judgment-free place to relax, receive daily essentials, and have linkage to necessary referral services.

DDAP identified a need for SUD drop-in centers which provide harm reduction support services, connections to recovery, and treatment services, specifically in the five counties which have projected overdose deaths of at least 500 during the calendar year 2021 based on County Health Rankings.

Through the funding, DDAP will provide existing drop-in centers with the opportunity to expand their services and increase overdose prevention. Eligible applicants can find the grant application and project summary on the DDAP website. Two to three grants will be awarded up to $650,000.

All applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 12:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021.