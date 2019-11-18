Williamsport man gets 160 years for sexual assault of minor

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clinton County DA has announced the man found guilty of sexual assault of an 8-year-old has received the maximum sentence of 160 years.

Gordon Lee Young, 56, of Williamsport was sentenced to 160 years on 8 counts of rape. Young had reportedly been forcing the girl into sexual acts since 1996 when she was only 8 years old and continued the sex acts over the course of 4 years. The woman came forward in 2018 after struggling with the impact of the abuse for her adult life.

According to the report, Young admitted that he would engage in these sexual acts in an effort to “show the girl he cared for her.”

During the sentencing, the DA, David Strouse, informed the court that Young is currently serving one year on unrelated federal Child Pornography charges. Young will not be eligible for any kind of parole until he’s 96 years old.

Young was also classified as a sexually violent predator which requires him to the most stringent Megan’s Law registration requirements.