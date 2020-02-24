Wildfire fight moves into second day in Delaware Water Gap

Video courtesy of Tamara Baxter and Courtney Davis

DELAWARE WATER GAP, WARREN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Around 50 Firefighters are expected to continue operations in the area of the Delaware Gap Monday. They’re working to put out a wildfire that began on the New Jersey side of the state line Sunday afternoon.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene reports the fire is continuing to smolder on Tammany mountain.

Incident commander Christopher Franek told Eyewitness News Monday morning that about 70 acres have already burned and that number could reach 100 acres by the end of the day.

The incident commander says unusually dry conditions Sunday initially allowed the fire to spread rapidly, but it later died down due to an increase in humidity overnight.

A press release by the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area says the fire is on Mt. Tammany, off of the Red Dot Trail on the New Jersey side of Delaware Water Gap.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the area for their own safety. No injuries are being reported and firefighters say no structures are in danger.

A news conference is expected later in the day Monday. Count on Eyewitness News to bring you the very latest on this story as it unfolds both on-air and a PAHomepage.com.