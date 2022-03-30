(WTAJ)– There are thousands of acres of woodlands are burned each year by wildfires and with the warmer weather of Spring now in season, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants to spread awareness to Pa. residents.

“Spring is here and that means more people spending time recreating outdoors, which is why it is important to remind the public of the danger of wildfires,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “One act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind.”

According to DCNR, 60 percent of wildfires are caused by burning debris spreading to other areas. Wildfires are the general term for brush fires, forest fires, and others. Chief Forest Fire Warden Mike Kern said that fires can spread rather quickly because of the dry air.

“It’s hard to comprehend how fast a wildfire can move on a dry and windy day until you actually experience it,” Kern said. “Fires can spread if it’s real windy it can spread faster than you can run, when you move. So they can spread surprisingly quick.”

The months of March, April and May is the busy season for wildfires. A multitude of factors including low rainfall, low humidity and rainy weather increase the chance of a wildfire to spread. The DCNR lists the following as necessary conditions in order for a wildfire to occur.

An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source — some way for the fire to start

Kern said that roughly 600-800 wildfires occur each year, however, there has been an uptick in the past two years. Both 2020 and 2021, had the number of fires increase to above 1200 for the year, but there is not a clear cause for the uptick.

“In the springtime, as the days get longer, you get more sunlight so your drying just increases,” Kern said. “You know, if you think about going into April, we can get 80 or 90 degree even days. That’s why the spring is the worse.”

Some common causes that the DCNR states of wildfires come from debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires. They also provided tips on how to avoid starting wildfires:

Check your state forest district’s wildfire danger rating before starting a campfire.

Stay with your campfire until out, down with water, cover with dirt and repeat.

Don’t throw cigarettes, other smoking materials, or matches on the ground or out a vehicle window.

Be mindful when operating equipment and vehicles outdoors that can create heat or sparks.

Speak up and alert authorities if you suspect someone is in danger of starting a wildfire

Kern also notes to avoid burning on a dry and windy day or being at least 10 feet from any combustible material. Then, it’s also best to have a rake or shovel, water, sand or soil nearby to help avoid any expansion.

“The fire is going to follow that path of fuel but if it has no fuel to burn it’s going to stop,” Kern said. “That’s how you stop a wildfire is to remove combustible material in front of it. The fire essentially burns itself out it has nowhere left to go.”

Pennsylvania is home to 17 million acres of private and state-owned woodland. Wildfire on average damage about 4000 acres of land each year, accounting for roughly four acres per fire. Outside of the state, there are forestry firefighters that fight wildfires frequently.

“Our firefighters work hard to suppress blazes year-round and many of them are preventable if people take the proper steps to practice safe behaviors,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning, and to take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives and protect wildlife habitats.”

“Safe zones” can be created outside homes and also cabins by removing debris such as leaves in rain gutters, stacking firewood away from any structures and even by trimming overhanging branches.