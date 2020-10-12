Wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor targeted by racial slur at store

John Fetterman, the mayor of Braddock, Pa., right, and a Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Senate, carries his 18-month-old son August, as he walks with his wife Gisele Fetterman to vote on the morning of the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, April 26, 2016 in Braddock, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — The wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor says state police have identified and spoken with a woman who used a racial slur in confronting her at a western Pennsylvania grocery store.

Gisele Fetterman says the woman appeared to recognize her and began harassing her late Sunday afternoon at a store near the Fetterman home in Braddock. She’s the wife of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Gisele Fetterman says the woman directed a racial epithet at her repeatedly, even following after Fetterman retreated to her vehicle in the parking lot. That’s where Fetterman recorded a two-second clip and posted it to social media.

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement:

“The ethnic intimidation and racist speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable and unworthy of Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity. Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she — and every Pennsylvanian — deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed. The Second Lady has my and Frances’s full support and gratitude for her tireless work to make Pennsylvania the diverse, inclusive place it is today, even in the face of such ignorance and adversity.” Gov. Tom Wolf

A state police spokesman says he is unsure of the status of any investigation and offered no immediate comment.