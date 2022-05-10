(WTAJ) — As Pennsylvania State police ramp up for their “Click it or Ticket” campaign, they’re offering free child car seat safety checks across the state.

Certified officers, officials, and personnel will be on hand to inspect your child’s car seat among other things. The program runs from May 16 to June 5.

Caregivers can:

  • have their car seats checked for suitability
  • receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed
  • learn to properly harness a child in a seat
  • check seats for recalls

Where to go in the WTAJ viewing area:

COUNTYDATETIMELOCATIONADDRESS
BedfordMay 16, 202211 a.m. to 7 p.m.Bedford Walmart72 Bedford Square
Everett, Pa. 15537
BlairMay 24, 20223 p.m. to 7 p.m.Sportsman’s
Warehouse		141 Sierra Drive
Altoona, Pa. 16602
Cambria May 16, 20223 p.m. to 7 p.m.PSP Ebensburg Station100 Casale Court
Ebensburg, Pa. 15931
CambriaMay 19, 202211 a.m. to 7 p.m.Veteran’s Memorial
Ambulance Service		202 Juniper St.
Northern Cambria, Pa. 15714
CameronMay 17, 2022
May 23, 2022		3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.		PSP Emporium Station12921 Route 120
Emporium, Pa. 15834
CentreMay 19, 202210 a.m. to 2 p.m.District Court 4-93-03118 Enterprise Drive
Phillipsburg, Pa. 16866
CentreMay 21, 202210 a.m. to 2 p.m Weis Markets170 Buckaroo Lane
Bellefonte Pa. 16823
ClearfieldMay 18, 20222 p.m. to 6 p.m.Clearfield Borough
Fire Department		6 South Front Street
Clearfield, Pa. 16830
Clearfield May 18, 2022 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clearfield Volunteer
Fire Department		6 North Front Street
Clearfield, Pa. 16830
ElkMy 23, 20223 p.m. to 7 p.m.PennDOT County Office32 Saint Leo Ave.
Ridgway, Pa. 15853
HuntingdonMay 24, 20024 p.m. to 8 p.m.Huntingdon Walmart6716 Towne Center Blvd
Huntington Pa. 16652
JeffersonMay 16, 20223 p.m. to 7 p.m.Reynoldsville EMS207 East Main Street
Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851
JeffersonMay 18, 20222 p.m. to 6 p.m.Central Fire Department301 East Mahoning Street
Punxsutawney, Pa. 15767
SomersetMay 17, 20222 p.m. to 6 p.m.Somerset Fire Department340 West Union Street
Somerset, Pa. 15501

For more information and locations in other counties of Pennsylvania, you can check out the official State Police page by clicking here.