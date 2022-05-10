(WTAJ) — As Pennsylvania State police ramp up for their “Click it or Ticket” campaign, they’re offering free child car seat safety checks across the state.
Certified officers, officials, and personnel will be on hand to inspect your child’s car seat among other things. The program runs from May 16 to June 5.
Caregivers can:
- have their car seats checked for suitability
- receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed
- learn to properly harness a child in a seat
- check seats for recalls
Where to go in the WTAJ viewing area:
|COUNTY
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Bedford
|May 16, 2022
|11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Bedford Walmart
|72 Bedford Square
Everett, Pa. 15537
|Blair
|May 24, 2022
|3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Sportsman’s
Warehouse
|141 Sierra Drive
Altoona, Pa. 16602
|Cambria
|May 16, 2022
|3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|PSP Ebensburg Station
|100 Casale Court
Ebensburg, Pa. 15931
|Cambria
|May 19, 2022
|11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Veteran’s Memorial
Ambulance Service
|202 Juniper St.
Northern Cambria, Pa. 15714
|Cameron
|May 17, 2022
May 23, 2022
|3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|PSP Emporium Station
|12921 Route 120
Emporium, Pa. 15834
|Centre
|May 19, 2022
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|District Court 4-93-03
|118 Enterprise Drive
Phillipsburg, Pa. 16866
|Centre
|May 21, 2022
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m
|Weis Markets
|170 Buckaroo Lane
Bellefonte Pa. 16823
|Clearfield
|May 18, 2022
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Clearfield Borough
Fire Department
|6 South Front Street
Clearfield, Pa. 16830
|Clearfield
|May 18, 2022
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Clearfield Volunteer
Fire Department
|6 North Front Street
Clearfield, Pa. 16830
|Elk
|My 23, 2022
|3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|PennDOT County Office
|32 Saint Leo Ave.
Ridgway, Pa. 15853
|Huntingdon
|May 24, 2002
|4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Huntingdon Walmart
|6716 Towne Center Blvd
Huntington Pa. 16652
|Jefferson
|May 16, 2022
|3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Reynoldsville EMS
|207 East Main Street
Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851
|Jefferson
|May 18, 2022
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Central Fire Department
|301 East Mahoning Street
Punxsutawney, Pa. 15767
|Somerset
|May 17, 2022
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Somerset Fire Department
|340 West Union Street
Somerset, Pa. 15501
For more information and locations in other counties of Pennsylvania, you can check out the official State Police page by clicking here.