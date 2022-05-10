(WTAJ) — As Pennsylvania State police ramp up for their “Click it or Ticket” campaign, they’re offering free child car seat safety checks across the state.

Certified officers, officials, and personnel will be on hand to inspect your child’s car seat among other things. The program runs from May 16 to June 5.

Caregivers can:

have their car seats checked for suitability

receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed

learn to properly harness a child in a seat

check seats for recalls

Where to go in the WTAJ viewing area:

COUNTY DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS Bedford May 16, 2022 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bedford Walmart 72 Bedford Square

Everett, Pa. 15537 Blair May 24, 2022 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sportsman’s

Warehouse 141 Sierra Drive

Altoona, Pa. 16602 Cambria May 16, 2022 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PSP Ebensburg Station 100 Casale Court

Ebensburg, Pa. 15931 Cambria May 19, 2022 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Veteran’s Memorial

Ambulance Service 202 Juniper St.

Northern Cambria, Pa. 15714 Cameron May 17, 2022

May 23, 2022 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PSP Emporium Station 12921 Route 120

Emporium, Pa. 15834 Centre May 19, 2022 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. District Court 4-93-03 118 Enterprise Drive

Phillipsburg, Pa. 16866 Centre May 21, 2022 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Weis Markets 170 Buckaroo Lane

Bellefonte Pa. 16823 Clearfield May 18, 2022 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clearfield Borough

Fire Department 6 South Front Street

Clearfield, Pa. 16830 Clearfield May 18, 2022 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clearfield Volunteer

Fire Department 6 North Front Street

Clearfield, Pa. 16830 Elk My 23, 2022 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PennDOT County Office 32 Saint Leo Ave.

Ridgway, Pa. 15853 Huntingdon May 24, 2002 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Huntingdon Walmart 6716 Towne Center Blvd

Huntington Pa. 16652 Jefferson May 16, 2022 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reynoldsville EMS 207 East Main Street

Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851 Jefferson May 18, 2022 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central Fire Department 301 East Mahoning Street

Punxsutawney, Pa. 15767 Somerset May 17, 2022 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Somerset Fire Department 340 West Union Street

Somerset, Pa. 15501

For more information and locations in other counties of Pennsylvania, you can check out the official State Police page by clicking here.