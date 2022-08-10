(Stacker) — As of June 30, just over 15,000 refugees have been accepted into the country since the beginning of the year, a mere fraction of the numbers admitted less than a generation ago. To a limited degree, COVID-19 still plays a role in this reduction; to a larger degree, politics is the culprit. Still each state in the nation accepts its fair share of refugees. Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Pennsylvania in June 2022.
June refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in June
Pennsylvania
#1. Syria: 40
#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 25
#3. Afghanistan: 12
#4. Guatemala: 11
#5. Sudan: 9
#6. Iraq: 5
#7. El Salvador: 3
#8. Ukraine: 2
#8. Ethiopia: 2
#10. Eritrea: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 808
#2. Syria: 518
#3. Afghanistan: 261
#4. Ukraine: 142
#5. Burma: 111
States that accepted the most refugees in June
#1. Texas: 267
#2. California: 235
#3. New York: 155
#4. Pennsylvania: 110
#5. Illinois: 106
Read on to see the countries that Pennsylvania has accepted the most refugees from since October.
#1. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Pennsylvania: 266
National: 3,525
Top states
#1. California: 399
#2. Michigan: 351
#3. Pennsylvania: 266
#4. New York: 252
#5. Texas: 237
#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Pennsylvania: 135
National: 3,735
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 440
#2. Texas: 381
#3. Arizona: 218
#4. Michigan: 199
#5. New York: 196
#3. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Pennsylvania: 55
National: 1,308
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 104
#2. Texas: 101
#3. New York: 72
#4. Arizona: 64
#5. Idaho: 63
#4. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Pennsylvania: 52
National: 1,028
Top states
#1. Washington: 300
#2. California: 202
#3. Missouri: 58
#4. South Carolina: 56
#5. New York: 54
#5. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Pennsylvania: 33
National: 701
Top states
#1. California: 148
#2. Texas: 94
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Georgia: 38
#5. Pennsylvania: 33
#6. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Pennsylvania: 29
National: 1,129
Top states
#1. New York: 164
#2. Wisconsin: 142
#3. Texas: 114
#4. Georgia: 77
#5. Indiana: 71
#7. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Pennsylvania: 24
National: 331
Top states
#1. Michigan: 50
#2. California: 46
#3. Texas: 37
#4. New York: 25
#5. Pennsylvania: 24
#8. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Pennsylvania: 15
National: 846
Top states
#1. California: 158
#2. Texas: 105
#2. Virginia: 105
#4. Colorado: 76
#5. Washington: 56
#8. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Pennsylvania: 15
National: 360
Top states
#1. California: 84
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 29
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. North Carolina: 22
#10. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Pennsylvania: 8
National: 286
Top states
#1. Texas: 34
#2. Florida: 31
#3. New Jersey: 28
#4. Massachusetts: 26
#5. California: 22
#11. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Pennsylvania: 5
National: 146
Top states
#1. Arizona: 14
#1. Iowa: 14
#3. Texas: 13
#4. Washington: 11
#5. Minnesota: 10
#11. Kazakhstan
Refugees that arrived from Kazakhstan since October
Pennsylvania: 5
National: 10
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 5
#1. New York: 5
#13. Nepal
Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 6
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 3
#2. Ohio: 1
#2. Iowa: 1
#2. Texas: 1
#13. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 55
Top states
#1. Georgia: 7
#1. California: 7
#3. Tennessee: 6
#4. Massachusetts: 5
#4. Texas: 5
#13. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 289
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 88
#2. Ohio: 29
#3. Washington: 21
#4. New York: 17
#5. Kentucky: 15
#13. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 195
Top states
#1. California: 48
#2. Texas: 29
#3. Virginia: 16
#3. Georgia: 16
#5. Arizona: 12
#13. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 55
Top states
#1. Florida: 12
#2. Nevada: 8
#3. Washington: 7
#4. Illinois: 6
#4. Tennessee: 6
#18. Uzbekistan
Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October
Pennsylvania: 2
National: 3
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 2
#2. Texas: 1
#18. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Pennsylvania: 2
National: 109
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 46
#2. Maryland: 14
#3. Texas: 10
#4. Colorado: 9
#5. Washington: 6
#18. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Pennsylvania: 2
National: 225
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Texas: 19
#4. Missouri: 19
#21. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October
Pennsylvania: 1
National: 35
Top states
#1. California: 10
#2. New York: 7
#3. Ohio: 6
#4. South Carolina: 3
#4. Wisconsin: 3