(Stacker) — As of June 30, just over 15,000 refugees have been accepted into the country since the beginning of the year, a mere fraction of the numbers admitted less than a generation ago. To a limited degree, COVID-19 still plays a role in this reduction; to a larger degree, politics is the culprit. Still each state in the nation accepts its fair share of refugees. Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Pennsylvania in June 2022.

June refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in June



Pennsylvania

#1. Syria: 40

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 25

#3. Afghanistan: 12

#4. Guatemala: 11

#5. Sudan: 9

#6. Iraq: 5

#7. El Salvador: 3

#8. Ukraine: 2

#8. Ethiopia: 2

#10. Eritrea: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 808

#2. Syria: 518

#3. Afghanistan: 261

#4. Ukraine: 142

#5. Burma: 111

States that accepted the most refugees in June

#1. Texas: 267

#2. California: 235

#3. New York: 155

#4. Pennsylvania: 110

#5. Illinois: 106

Read on to see the countries that Pennsylvania has accepted the most refugees from since October.

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Pennsylvania: 266

National: 3,525

Top states

#1. California: 399

#2. Michigan: 351

#3. Pennsylvania: 266

#4. New York: 252

#5. Texas: 237

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Pennsylvania: 135

National: 3,735

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 440

#2. Texas: 381

#3. Arizona: 218

#4. Michigan: 199

#5. New York: 196

#3. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Pennsylvania: 55

National: 1,308

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 104

#2. Texas: 101

#3. New York: 72

#4. Arizona: 64

#5. Idaho: 63

#4. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Pennsylvania: 52

National: 1,028

Top states

#1. Washington: 300

#2. California: 202

#3. Missouri: 58

#4. South Carolina: 56

#5. New York: 54

#5. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Pennsylvania: 33

National: 701

Top states

#1. California: 148

#2. Texas: 94

#3. New Jersey: 53

#4. Georgia: 38

#5. Pennsylvania: 33

#6. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Pennsylvania: 29

National: 1,129

Top states

#1. New York: 164

#2. Wisconsin: 142

#3. Texas: 114

#4. Georgia: 77

#5. Indiana: 71

#7. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Pennsylvania: 24

National: 331

Top states

#1. Michigan: 50

#2. California: 46

#3. Texas: 37

#4. New York: 25

#5. Pennsylvania: 24

#8. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Pennsylvania: 15

National: 846

Top states

#1. California: 158

#2. Texas: 105

#2. Virginia: 105

#4. Colorado: 76

#5. Washington: 56

#8. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Pennsylvania: 15

National: 360

Top states

#1. California: 84

#2. Maryland: 59

#3. New York: 29

#4. Virginia: 26

#5. North Carolina: 22

#10. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Pennsylvania: 8

National: 286

Top states

#1. Texas: 34

#2. Florida: 31

#3. New Jersey: 28

#4. Massachusetts: 26

#5. California: 22

#11. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Pennsylvania: 5

National: 146

Top states

#1. Arizona: 14

#1. Iowa: 14

#3. Texas: 13

#4. Washington: 11

#5. Minnesota: 10

#11. Kazakhstan

Refugees that arrived from Kazakhstan since October

Pennsylvania: 5

National: 10

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 5

#1. New York: 5

#13. Nepal

Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 6

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 3

#2. Ohio: 1

#2. Iowa: 1

#2. Texas: 1

#13. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 55

Top states

#1. Georgia: 7

#1. California: 7

#3. Tennessee: 6

#4. Massachusetts: 5

#4. Texas: 5

#13. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 289

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 88

#2. Ohio: 29

#3. Washington: 21

#4. New York: 17

#5. Kentucky: 15

#13. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 195

Top states

#1. California: 48

#2. Texas: 29

#3. Virginia: 16

#3. Georgia: 16

#5. Arizona: 12

#13. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 55

Top states

#1. Florida: 12

#2. Nevada: 8

#3. Washington: 7

#4. Illinois: 6

#4. Tennessee: 6

#18. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 3

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 2

#2. Texas: 1

#18. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 109

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 46

#2. Maryland: 14

#3. Texas: 10

#4. Colorado: 9

#5. Washington: 6

#18. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 225

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 25

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Texas: 19

#4. Missouri: 19

#21. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October

Pennsylvania: 1

National: 35

Top states

#1. California: 10

#2. New York: 7

#3. Ohio: 6

#4. South Carolina: 3

#4. Wisconsin: 3