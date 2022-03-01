(Stacker) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Pennsylvania in 2019.

Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Idaho in 2019: 653

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Pennsylvania in 2019: 183

— #26 most common destination from Idaho

#39. Louisiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 2019: 710

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,657

— #15 most common destination from Louisiana

#38. New Mexico

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163

— #37 most common destination from New Mexico

#37. Oklahoma

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975

— #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

#36. Mississippi

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65

— #37 most common destination from Mississippi

#35. Wisconsin

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942

— #25 most common destination from Wisconsin

#34. Maine

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787

— #7 most common destination from Maine

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,306

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,148

— #8 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Missouri

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— #20 most common destination from Missouri

#31. Minnesota

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Minnesota in 2019: 1,349

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,708

— #11 most common destination from Minnesota

#30. Vermont

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in 2019: 1,401

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Vermont to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,483

— #6 most common destination from Vermont

#29. Rhode Island

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850

— #11 most common destination from Rhode Island

#28. Nevada

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in 2019: 1,582

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Pennsylvania in 2019: 721

— #33 most common destination from Nevada

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004

— #22 most common destination from Oregon

#26. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978

— #6 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#25. Tennessee

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— #19 most common destination from Tennessee

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2019: 2,189

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,073

— #21 most common destination from Kansas

#23. Alabama

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— #14 most common destination from Alabama

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222

— #20 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631

— #35 most common destination from Colorado

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853

— #5 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— #23 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Washington

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington in 2019: 4,833

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,394

— #20 most common destination from Washington

#17. Arizona

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104

— #17 most common destination from Arizona

#16. Michigan

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969

— #19 most common destination from Michigan

#15. Indiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276

— #17 most common destination from Indiana

#14. West Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763

— #4 most common destination from West Virginia

#13. Massachusetts

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551

— #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

#12. South Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742

— #8 most common destination from South Carolina

#11. Georgia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481

— #10 most common destination from Georgia

#10. Delaware

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387

— #1 most common destination from Delaware

#9. Texas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

— #17 most common destination from Texas

#8. Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284

— 4.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193

— #6 most common destination from Virginia

#7. California

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578

— 4.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048

— #15 most common destination from California

#6. North Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

— #9 most common destination from North Carolina

#5. Maryland

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659

— #2 most common destination from Maryland

#4. Ohio

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— 6.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— #3 most common destination from Ohio

#3. New Jersey

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

— 8.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

— #1 most common destination from New Jersey

#2. New York

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

— 8.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

— #3 most common destination from New York

#1. Florida

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629

— #7 most common destination from Florida

