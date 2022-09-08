HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With fall right around the corner, Hersheypark is starting to prepare for its annual family fun festivities for the Halloween season.

But, this year, there are brand new enhancements to the fall season at the Sweetest Place on Earth.

For the first time, the event will be open for 7 weekends, starting on Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Hours vary each day the park is open.

Dark Nights

If anyone in the family likes to be scared, they are in for a real treat with the new Dark Nights haunt experience. This experience contains four haunted houses, as well as three scare zones, ranging from eerie to intense. The four-acre enhancement is considered the largest investment to date for a seasonal event for the park.

The four haunted houses require a separate Dark Nights add-on ticket to experience unlimited access to all four of the haunted houses during a single visit. The scare zones located throughout the park are included with any Hersheypark Halloween general admission ticket or season pass.

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

New Frightful Food and Beverages

New for 2022, Hersheypark is stepping up its food game with many new and unique food offerings.

One of the coolest offerings is at The Spring Creek Smokehouse. It is brisket or pulled pork sandwich which will be offered with a black brioche bun. There is also a toxic mac and cheese as well as a Haloween king size Donut

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Three new cocktails are also being introduced. The Dark Nights Inferno features cranberry juice and Fireball. The Blue Beast is a blend of Blue Raspberry Lemonade and malted spirits. Finally, the Rotten Apple cocktail features tart sour apple and malted spirits. New drinks are also being introduced at The Chocolatier Restaurant.

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Family-Friendly Experinces

The family-friendly experiences that have been Hersheypark staples for years make a return for Hersheypark Halloween.

Hershey’s Trick or Treat Trail

Children 12 and younger can enjoy 13 sweet stops on this annual trick-or-treat adventure. Three of the stops are in Hershey’s Chocolate World which is located outside the park, while the rest of the stops are located in Hersheypark. This event runs daily until 8 p.m.

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

There will be 13 coasters open for the event as well as plenty of thrill rides and rides for kids. Exclusive to Herhsyepark Halloween is the night rides on Candymonium, Comet, Laff Trakk, and Lightning Racer. All the lights are turned off on these coasters for a chilling ride through the night.

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Hershey’s Character Glow Dance Party

Every night, you can dance the night away with Hershey Characters, dressed up for Halloween and ready to party. This event is held in the Founder’s Way section of the park.

Photo from Hersheypark

Photo from Hersheypark

Other Information

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Children are allowed to wear costumes to this event. According to the Hersheypark costume policy, modest dress is expected of all guests. Costumes must not resemble or contain weapons or could be mistaken for real weapons. Costumes may not drag on the ground, and adults are not permitted to paint their faces.