(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is informing residents about what they should do if they encounter an invasive hornet with a deadly reputation.

The Asian Giant Hornet, more popularly known as a Murder Hornet, first made its way to the U.S. in 2020 when the insect was discovered in Washington state. A sting from the more than two-inch long hornet can kill a human if stung several times.

While the hornet has not been reported in Pennsylvania, the department says it presents a threat to the state.

Anyone who thinks they may have found a Murder Hornet is asked to double check to make sure it is not a common look-a-like as follows:

The department says other hornets species in the Keystone state are similar in size and color and are often found around homes near light sources, shrubs and trees. While intimidating, few large hornets are aggressive.

If a Murder Hornet is found, the department asks residents to take a picture of the insect and send an email to badbug@pa.gov.