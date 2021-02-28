Western Pennsylvania woman accused of killing her 2 children

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman was charged with homicide in the deaths of her two children.

According to police, Krisinda Bright, 48, called officers to her Beaver County home Monday afternoon and let officers in.

Interim Police Chief John Deluca said officers found “a gruesome scene” inside.

The woman’s two children, Jeffrey Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22, were shot in the head.

Their mother was taken to the county jail and was charged with homicide. It was not known whether she had retained a lawyer.

According to the criminal complaint, Krisinda Bright told police she had shot and killed her two children.

The motive for the shootings was unclear.

The youngest victim was a student at Ambridge High School.

District officials posted a statement offering condolences and providing assistance to students, parents, and teachers.

Bright is being held without bond.