West Scranton High School dismisses early due to bobcat in building

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — West Scranton High School has dismissed students at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday due to an animal in the school.

According to a message from principal Robert DeLuca, school was being dismissed as a precautionary measure.

Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan confirms animal control and the PA Game Commission are searching for a bobcat in the building.

Image Courtesy of Scranton School District

McTiernan tells Eyewitness News an alarm went off in the school on Sunday. They checked security cameras and saw a bobcat on the third floor and in the cafeteria.

School was canceled Tuesday and depending on if they find it, they will determine later if school will be canceled Wednesday.





“We have contacted animal control and the PA Game Commission and we are awaiting further instructions,” DeLuca said in the statement.

“Unfortunately, tonight’s National Honor Society Program is postponed and will be rescheduled,” the statement also read.

We will bring you more details on this story as they become available.