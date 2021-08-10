Get your morning going with a free breakfast sandwich at Wendy’s

(WTAJ) — Wendy’s announced they will be giving away a free breakfast sandwich this Friday and Saturday with no strings attached.

Aug. 13 and 14 only, Wendy’s will be giving out a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant or a Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant during breakfast hours (6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.).

The best part? No purchase is necessary. All you need to do is show up, and it’s yours.

Only one free croissant will be available per customer. The offer doesn’t include the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

For more information, head to your nearest Wendy’s.