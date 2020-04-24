Welcome to Fortitude Ranch, recreation designed for surviving

WEST VIRGINIA (WTAJ) – The most recent pandemic has reminded people that life as you know it can change in the blink of an eye. However, there are people that plan for the extraordinary, and places like “Fortitude Ranch” are designed for recreation by day but, also as a survivalist compound, should it be needed.

There’s a good chance you’d miss it if you were driving by. Down a few back roads, nestled into the woods of West Virginia, sits an unassuming piece of land. What it encompasses would probably surprise you though. A 100-plus acre compound of sorts aimed at protecting you and your family from any type of disaster.

Welcome to Fortitude Ranch.

“I guess it could best be summed up with our motto,” Chief Operating Officer, Steven Rene told us. “Prepare for the worst, enjoy the present.”

At around $1,000 per person, Fortitude Ranch provides one of the most unique survival communities around. It not only provides you protection in the case of an unfortunate catastrophe but, also plays as a recreation and vacation spot too.

Chief Operating Officer, Steven Rene

Bunker on the property

living quarter Inside the bunker

Entry way into one of housing spaces

Food storage

Main road leading to various bunkers

Inside of the main house

living room of the main house

A map that hangs inside the main house

Interview with Chief Operating Officer, Steven Rene outside the main house

Chief Operating Officer, Steven Rene

Watch tower outside the main house

Founded in Colorado, 7 years ago by Harvard graduate and retired Air-Force Colonel, Dr. Drew Miller, each location can house upwards of 500 people, with a variety of membership options.

Depending on your membership, some of the shelter buildings could be considered “luxury” living. All of the shelters are built, however with the intention of being able to withstand anything.

“These bunkers are actually 8 inches, re-enforced concrete with steel over it and 3-foot of earth, ” Rene says. “So that saves from any of the fallout and it can withstand a nuclear shockwave, as long as it’s not too close.”

The housing buildings are stocked with 25-year shelf life food. The ranch also has a solar-powered system to provide electricity if needed and guard posts that surround the perimeter for protection.

Rene tells us memberships have increased rapidly in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, with only a few open slots remaining.

With that in mind the group is now in the process of expanding, not only on the land in West Virginia, but also to other parts of the country, including Pennsylvania. “We like it to be that nobody would have to travel any great distance, in case there was something that suddenly would happen,” Rene says.

He says the group is looking at having 12 total facilities spread out across the U.S.

So, with that expansion, Fortitude Ranch is planning to be around for the long term. For its members, the hope will always be that their visits there will be for weekend leisure.

In the unfortunate situation that a serious threat would arise, Fortitude Ranch is always prepared and ready to serve.