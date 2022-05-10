SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Weis Markets launched its 14 annual Paws for Pets program to collect donations for local animal shelters and rescue organizations during May’s National Pet Month.

During the month-long program, customers can round up or give $1, $3, $5 or $10 donations at the register or self-checkout, the company said in a press release. Customers can also give online at WeisMarkets.com/paws-pets. Once you’re there, click the “donate” button just below the flyer.

It’s reported Weis Markets will also be hosting a series of sweepstakes in partnership with pet supply brands in which customers can win a $150 gift card to Weis Markets, and the sponsoring brand will match with a $150 donation to the pet shelter or rescue organization of the winner`s choice. Sponsors include Nestle Purina, Mars PetCare, I and Love and You, Clorox, Rachael Ray Nutrish and Blue Buffalo.

“Our Paws for Pets program has generated more than $2.8 million in donations for local pet shelters in the communities where we operate over the past 14 years,” Weis Markets` Vice President of Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci said. “We are grateful for our vendor partners, our associates and the generous customers whose donations help improve the lives of homeless pets at nearly 120 local animal shelters throughout the communities we serve.”

In 2019-20, Weis Markets raised $312,000 in their Paws for Pets program.

In addition to the Paws for Pets, other programs Weis Markets raises money for include the American Heart Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Fight Hunger and the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.

For more information on charitable giving through Weis Markets, visit weismarkets.com/charitable-giving.