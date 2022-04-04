SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Weis Markets announced it has donated $300,000 to the American Heart Association as part of its “Life is Why” campaign.

The donation was thanks to customer donations in the company’s stores in February as well as a corporate donation. It will help support the American Heart Association’s efforts to improve blood pressure management, reduce food insecurity and stop youth vaping as they work to be a force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

“Since we first partnered with the American Heart Association in February 2019, we have worked with our customers to donate over $1.7 million,” Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci said. “The mission of the American Heart Association is important to our company and its associates, and we’re pleased to continue to support them with a $300,000 donation this year.”

Regional Vice President of Development for the American Heart Association said the donation has made a difference in helping them advance their work across the region.

For more information on the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.