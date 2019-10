WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders from three counties, including Centre are on the scene of a search and rescue in Clinton County.

State Police say they are looking for a person and or vehicle in the west branch of the Susquehanna River.

We’re told it’s in the 100 block of river road in Wayne Township, which is about an hour from State College.

The road is blocked off while crews continue their search.

