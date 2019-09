PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have been working on a water disaster that’s happened in the city when a water main broke, leaving people to evacuate, and even causing someone to be stranded.

Penn American officials still working to shut off water at this major water main break in Carrick. Avoid area. https://t.co/tygJmmZwpv pic.twitter.com/RFtDAP4sbE — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 20, 2019

Public safety tweeted out updates that the water has been shut off, but roads are still closed. They’ve also placed a water boil advisory for everyone that’s a customer of Pennsylvania American Water.