Water assistance program available for Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Pennsylvanians to apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program when applications open Jan. 4, 2022.

This assistance is available for families who have past due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days, according to the DHS. The grants are issued directly to water service providers and families must meet the following income guidelines:

Household Size Maximum Annual Income 1 $19,320 2 $26,130 3 $32,940 4 $39,750 5 $46,560 6 $53,370

To submit an application, residents must have the following:

Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in their household

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members

A recent water bill

You can submit an application online.