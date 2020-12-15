WATCH: Pennsylvania hunter films fox and fisher playing chase

(WTAJ) — Most have heard of the Disney classic movie The Fox and the Hound; but what about the Fox and the Fisher?

A Pennsylvania hunter in late November captured on video something rather peculiar. A fox and a fisher that appears to be playing chase.

The 5-minute video recorded by Becky Rowe from her hunting stand, shows the two woodland predators running through the forest from tree to tree in a playful manner.

The video has been shared over 11,000 times since it was posted.



Emily Brouwer, National Park Service Description – Fisher in Mount Rainier National Park.

While both red and gray foxes can be commonly found throughout Pennsylvania, fisher populations have expanded into the state in recent decades according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

A Fisher’s diet includes small mammals, reptiles, insects, fruits, and fungi. They are also known to prey upon porcupines.