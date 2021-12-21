WATCH: Live Bald Eagle camera at Pittsburgh steel plant

(WTAJ)– A bald eagle family has made it’s home at a steel company in West Mifflin, Pittsburgh and individuals can now watch the birds.

PixCams is a company that helps to provide live footage of eagles nesting in the Hays area of Greater Pittsburgh. They collaborated with U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works Irvin to install the quad HD tilt and zoom camera at a safe distance.

“We are very excited to be involved with this eagle camera project,” PixCams founder Bill Powers said. “This will be another great opportunity for people from Pittsburgh and all over the world to view another pair of bald eagles in the city. Pittsburgh has come a long way, and it speaks volumes that we have a pair of bald eagles nesting at Irvin Plant.”

Three years ago was when workers started to notice the eagles nesting and took precautions such as posting signs and trail cameras to ensure the safety of the birds.

“Our employees have enjoyed watching the birds, and we wanted to find a way to share their activity with the broader community,” said Don German, Irvin Plant manager. “We are honored to have the bald eagle, a symbol of American pride, living and thriving comfortably at our facility, where U. S. Steel products, mined, melted and made in America, are finished.”

In 2019 two eagles, now named “Irvin” and “Claire” began building a nest at U.S. Steel and next year they then hatched an eaglet. Now this year, they hatched two more eaglets that fledged.

The camera is able to be viewed 24/7 on U.S. Steel’s video library.