‘Warriors Rock:’ Concert series benefits local veterans groups in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Levin Furniture & Mattress will present a concert series in Indiana this weekend to benefit local veterans groups.

On Aug. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., Warriors Rock and The Studio E-Band will perform a musical tribute to veterans at the Toretti Auditorium at the Kovalchick Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Warriors Rock’s mission is to honor and empower the servicemen and woman that have been physically injured while serving our country and suffered psychological effects, according to their website.

The concert will feature local Indiana veterans with pre-recorded interviews shown on the backdrop of the stage/screen throughout the concert/ Each interview ends with the veteran saying the song that reminds them of home when they were deployed,” and the band kicks into that song.

The evening is set to end with all the veterans and active military in the audience being brought to the front of the venue and honoring them with “God Bless the USA.”

“It is a respectable and well-deserved tribute for the people we should be honoring in this country,” the website states.

The concert will benefit the Veterans Outreach Programs of Indiana County.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online.