WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer responsible for someone’s death

Andrew Rankin, 33, is wanted by state police for allegedly delivering drugs that resulted in someone’s death.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are continuing to search for an Indiana County man who they believe is responsible for a drug delivery that resulted in death.

Andrew Kirk Rankin, 33, is wanted by state police in Indiana for allegedly delivering drugs that killed someone.

State police in Indiana said 33-year-old Andrew Kirk Rankin, of Ernest, was charged Sept. 1 with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacturing with intent to deliver drugs and criminal use of a communication facility.

An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, police report.

Rankin is 6′ tall and approximately 160 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately or Troop A Indiana at 724-357-1960.