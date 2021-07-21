Walmarts in Pa. to give free health services for Free Wellness Day

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL – SEPTEMBER 21: Barbara Hollowly shops in the pharmacy area of a Wal-Mart store September 21, 2006 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Wal-Mart announced today they plan on reducing prices for nearly 300 generic prescription drugs, starting the program in the Tampa Bay, Florida area. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WTAJ)- Walmart will be hosting Free Wellness Day at all stores located in Pa. on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event where customers can get health screenings, wellness resources at the pharmacies and also immunizations.

According to a press release, the goal of this event will be to give customers preventive health screenings that they have missed in the past year so families can prepare to go back to in-person work and school this fall.

“We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

Walmart Wellness Day will feature these events administrated by the pharmacy:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with the pharmacy

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart Wellness Day will be overseen by Walmart across the country as part of its Mobile Wellness program which started in March to grow Walmart’s health and wellness efforts across the nation. Besides the free vaccination clinic and along with the events, the Mobile Wellness program provides knowledge of Walmart’s wellness efforts along with program sponsor products such as Clorox, Kleenex, and GSK.

This has been an event Walmart has hosted since 2014 and it has given over 4 million screenings since. Due to COVID-19, the wellness events were done online last year but now it will be back in person since January 2020.

To find a Walmart Wellness Day event happening in your area visit Walmart.com/wellnessthub.