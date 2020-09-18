Walmart and Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 testing sites to close after Sept. 25

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine notified Pennsylvanians on Friday that the remaining nine Walmart drive-thru and parking lot COVID-19 testing sites across the state, including State College, will be closing upon the completion of testing on September 25 due to a low number of people being tested.

When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available, and adaptable. I’m pleased to say that we have met that challenge in 13 communities thanks to Quest Diagnostics and Walmart. On behalf of the Department of Health, I want to thank Quest Diagnostics and Walmart for their continued collaboration and hard work to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing. We are committed to ensuring that testing is available to everyone close to home and will have testing options available in the counties where these sites were located. All Pennsylvanians who believe they are in need of a COVID-19 test and meet testing criteria are encouraged to get tested today. Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine



This comes after the Department of Health announced new testing clinics will be held at locations in Centre and Columbia counties to help contain the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in those counties.

Testing at the sites has been steadily decreasing. On average, less than 10 Pennsylvanians per day were visiting these sites. In an effort to use testing resources in communities that are most in need, the remaining nine sites will be closing after September 25:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 355 Walmart Drive, Uniontown, PA Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2601 Macarthur Rd Relocation, Whitehall, PA Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2010 Village Center Dr, Tarentum, PA Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 134 Daniel Kendall, West Brownsville, PA Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 Chippewa Town Center, Beaver Falls, PA Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 63 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA

If symptomatic and asymptomatic Pennsylvanians in the impacted communities require testing after September 25, they can visit entities such as Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walgreens, and others for testing.

Pennsylvanians can also be tested at hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, health clinics, and other locations.

For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.