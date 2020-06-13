VP Mike Pence visits Pittsburgh, talks national race relations

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Vice President participated in a listening session with faith and community leaders at Covenant Church, to talk about national race relations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Pence called Floyd’s death “a national tragedy” while also condemning looters and rioters.

“There was no excuse for what happened to George Floyd and President Trump has made it clear that justice will be served,” Pence said.

“I know I speak for people across this country when I say that also no excuse for the violence and the rioting and the looting that took place here in the Pittsburgh area and all across the country.”