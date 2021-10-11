Voter registration deadline for upcoming election approaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Monday, acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that they have until Oct. 18th — one week — to register to vote in the municipal election this November.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote still have time to register and make their voice heard in the Nov. 2 municipal election, but they should not delay,” Secretary Degraffenreid said.

In addition to applying for a new registration through the state’s online voter registration (OVR) site, the system can also be used to update an existing voter record with new information, such as a change of name or address.

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Voters also are encouraged to use the online system to confirm their registration status prior to the deadline. The site provides county election office contact information and a polling place locator.

Pennsylvania voters have the option of voting by mail, voting now in person by mail ballot, or voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, as well as county, school board and local officials.

“Whichever voting option you choose – by mail, early in person by mail ballot, or at the polls on Election Day – the important thing is to get out and vote,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The local officials elected in municipal elections make the decisions that affect voters’ daily lives.”

The Department of State’s website also offers printable voter registration applications and tips for first-time voters.