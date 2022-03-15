(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is asking for more help from volunteers ahead of the spring trout season.



The PFBC said very few volunteers have been participating in stocking events this season. This year, COVID-19 restrictions are not in place like they were in 2020 and 2021. All volunteers are welcome to attend stockings and pre-registration is not required.

“Last couple of years, we haven’t been able to have as many volunteers as we wanted to, but right now, we’re welcoming everyone to come out and help us,” Doug Deppen, Waterways Conservation Officer said. “We really need those volunteers to come out and help us spread the fish out.”

The full stocking schedule for 2022 can be found online.