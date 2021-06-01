Virtual cooking classes will take your taste buds across America

(WTAJ) — From New York cheesecake to California roll bowls and even Nashville hot chicken, The GIANT Company has a foodie road trip planned all summer long with virtual classes highlighting foods inspired from across the United States.
These free, live classes via Zoom are available for chefs of all ages throughout June, July and August.
“Gather around the table and join us on our culinary adventure this summer as we explore regions across the country through our mini chef, junior chef, family meals and Saturday baking classes,” said Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company.
Gather up your mini chefs (ages 6 and under) for a morning of snack crafting Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The schedule includes:
- June 4 – NEW JERSEY: Cape May Zoo Giraffe Muffins
- June 11 – SOUTH CAROLINA: Beach Yogurt Sand Cups
- June 18 – KANSAS: Wizard of Oz Over the Rainbow Pizzas
- June 25 – ARIZONA: Cactus Kiwi Fruit Ice Cream Cones
- July 2 – MONTANA: Starry Night Sky Snack
- July 9 – CALIFORNIA: Banana Dolphins
- July 16 – ALASKA: Polar Bear Smoothie Bowl
- July 23 – HAWAII: Pineapple Upside Cupcakes
- Aug. 6 – WYOMING: Moose Waffles
- Aug. 13 – OKLAHOMA: Cowboy Cookies
- Aug. 20 – WISCONSIN: Mac & Cheese Muffins
- Aug. 27 – GEORGIA: Peach Hand Pies
- Sept. 3 – MAINE: Strawberry Lobsters
Junior chefs (ages 7 to 18) can enjoy an afternoon of quick cooking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. The schedule includes:
- June 2 – PENNSYLVANIA: Banana Split Smoothies
- June 9 – LOUISIANA: Bananas Foster
- June 16 – MICHIGAN: Chocolate Covered Cherry Greek Yogurt Popsicles
- June 23 – ARIZONA: Baked Churro Bites & Chocolate Dipping Sauce
- June 30 – NEVADA: Desert Chia Pudding
- July 7 – WASHINGTON: Grape Guacadiles
- July 14 – HAWAII: Pineapple Coconut Quick Bread
- July 21 – ALASKA: Blueberry Lemon Mug Cake
- July 28 – CALIFORNIA: California Sushi Roll Bowls
- Aug. 4 – COLORADO: Palisade Peach Cobbler
- Aug. 11 – NEW MEXICO: Southwest Pinwheels
- Aug. 18 – INDIANA: Corn & Zucchini Fritters
- Aug. 25 – ALABAMA: Bama Banana Pudding Parfait
- Sept. 1 – VERMONT: Maple Cinnamon Pancake Muffins
Cook dinner for your family live on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. The schedule includes:
- June 1 – NEW HAMPSHIRE: Maple Glazed Pork Chops with Cheesy Squash Casserole
- June 8 – ALABAMA: Grilled Chicken with White BBQ Sauce & Watermelon Salad
- June 15 – SOUTH DAKOTA: Breakfast for Dinner Asparagus Frittata
- June 22 – NEW MEXICO: Black Bean Enchiladas
- June 29 – IDAHO: Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder
- July 6 – CALIFORNIA: Cobb Salad with Creamy Avocado Ranch Dressing
- July 13 – HAWAII: Mahi Mahi with Pineapple Mango Salsa & Rice
- July 20 – ALASKA: Salmon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
- July 27 – OREGON: Cheeseburger and Tater Tot Casserole
- Aug. 3 – UTAH: Navajo Tacos on Indian Fry Bread
- Aug. 10 – TEXAS: Chicken Fried Steak and Texas Caviar
- Aug. 17 – MINNESOTA: Stuffed Zucchini with Wild Rice
- Aug. 24 – TENNESSEE: Air Fryer Nashville Hot Chicken & Coleslaw
- Aug. 31 – MASSACHUSETTS: New England Clam Chowder & Boston Bibb Salad
Gather up the entire family for a morning of creating and baking on select Saturdays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer. The schedule includes:
- June 12 – FLORIDA: Key Lime Pie Bars
- June 26 – TEXAS: Texas Sheet Cake
- July 3 – American Flag Cake
- July 10 – CALIFORNIA: Avocado Zucchini Bread
- July 24 – HAWAII: Guava Cake
- Aug. 14 – ILLINOIS: Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
- Aug. 28 – NEW YORK: New York Style Cheesecake
All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.
A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page.
