Video shows water gushing from Philadelphia skyscraper

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fire department spokesperson says water seen gushing out from the side of a Philadelphia skyscraper over the weekend was the result of a fire system test.

Kathy Matheson tells the news website, Billy Penn, that because One Liberty Place was built in 1987, it lacks a modern drainage system to prevent the surge of water that shot out Sunday.

Matheson says the city’s newer buildings are equipped with drains to avoid such a problem.

The water poured out of the side of the building for about five minutes.