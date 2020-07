HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the availability of $1 million in grant funding to Pennsylvania small businesses and farmers for energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and natural resource protection projects through the Small Business Advantage grant program.

New to the program this year is the opportunity for farmers to install solar pumping systems for their agricultural operations. Eligible projects include adopting or acquiring equipment or processes that reduce energy use or pollution.