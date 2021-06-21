Vice President Harris visited Pittsburgh, talks child care tax credit

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a summer day camp for kids at the Brookline Recreation Center in Pittsburgh, Monday Jun 21.

The vice president, along with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, saw kids decorating superhero masks and told the campers that school teachers are superheroes too.

Harris said her proudest moment as vice president was when President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, noting that the legislation will “lift half of America’s children out of poverty.”

In fact in the IRS estimates 39 million households will see checks and direct deposits starting in July – 39 million

The vice president is in Pittsburgh, PA to tout the American Rescue Plan and it’s expanded child tax credit. For those who qualify, payments will start going out in mid-July.