HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representatives Jim Gregory (R-Blair) and Nick Pisciottano (D-Allegheny) introduced a bill that would increase monthly pension for blind, paralyzed and amputee veterans.

House Bill 1220 would impact Pennsylvania veterans who suffered service-connected injuries or diseases. The current pension is $150 per month if those injuries resulted in loss of vision, paralysis r the loss of two or more extremities. The bill calls for the amount to be raised to $200 per month. The last time the pension was increased was in 1999.

“It’s unconscionable that these veterans’ pensions have not received an increase since 1999,” Gregory said. “These men and women deserve our support. We must do better.”

Rep. Pisciottano said he anticipates more of his colleagues will sign on to support the effort.

“Our men and women gave so much in service to our country and to keep each one of us safe, including the loss of their sight and their mobility. Each one of them who suffered life-altering, debilitating injuries is truly deserving of a long-overdue increase to this benefit, which is well within our state’s budgetary means,” Pisciottano said.