FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A scenic favorite of many visitors has been vandalized over the weekend at Ohiopyle State Park.

Officials at the park say that rocks and boulders were covered with spray paint. Officials found it Sunday morning and took to social media to try and find answers.

The post shows pictures of the Ferncliff side of the Main Falls Area where the vandalism was found.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the park office at 724-329-8591.