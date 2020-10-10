USDA announces free school meal extension throughout entire year

This is an exterior view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in downtown Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are extending their ability to allow free meals to all children throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year.

First Lady Wolf advocated for the extension along with 17 other first partners and spouses, to ensure schools can continue to provide meals despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“I am so glad that the USDA has taken this important step in guaranteeing that no child has to wonder where they might find their next meal,” said First Lady Wolf.

“This forward-thinking provides much-needed certainty to families, school nutrition professionals, agricultural entities and community partners working to ensure that all children have access to nutritious meals as we continue to navigate a global health crisis and its subsequent economic effects.

This extension will run through June 30, 2021, allowing school feeding programs to avoid issues they may come across as they navigate health and safety concerns, staff limitations, and more.

From March through August of this year, Pennsylvania schools provided more than 25 million meals to children in need.

“With the USDA’s extension of the school feeding program waivers, students are promised access to nutritious food for the rest of the school year,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Hungry kids can’t learn. Because of programs like this, no Pennsylvania student should go hungry.”