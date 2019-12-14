US Steel agrees to pay $8.5M to settle air pollution lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. is agreeing to pay $8.5 million to settle a 2017 class-action lawsuit that accused the steelmaker of negligence in allowing air pollution emissions from its Clairton Coke Works.

The proposed agreement was filed in Allegheny County Court and a hearing on it is scheduled for Feb. 24. Under the settlement agreement, U.S. Steel must spend at least $6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and noxious odors from the the Clairton coke-making facility.

The remaining $2 million would go to area residents and their lawyers. The company is facing other lawsuits over pollution from the Clairton facility.