US Rep. Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia park, uninjured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in a south Philadelphia park, according to her office, which says she was uninjured.

Communications Director Lauren Cox said Scanlon had attended a meeting in FDR Park and was carjacked at gunpoint in the park at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cox said the congresswoman was “physically unharmed.”

WPVI-TV reported that Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle when two armed men in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle approached and demanded the keys to the blue 2017 Acura MDX. The station reported that her personal and government cellphones were inside the SUV along with her purse and identification.

Scanlon, D-Pa., whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

Her office said Scanlon expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, D.C. for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” Kenney said. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city’s parks.”