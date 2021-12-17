US Marshals searching for Pa. man wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping

(WTAJ) — U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and threatening a 14-year-old girl in October.

JOHN VINCENT WATSON

John Vincent Watson, 45, is accused of holding the girl hostage for three days in a Luzerne apartment and two hotels. Watson left a Plains hotel room on Oct. 25, where the victim was able to call 911. The victim was rescued by Plains Township Police.

Watson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Department of Justice. Watson has ties throughout Pennsylvania and Los Angeles.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners seek the public’s assistance in the apprehension of this fugitive to ensure the victim can seek justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Martin Pane. “The crimes alleged are extremely severe.”