UPS to expand operations in Pennsylvania, hire 1,700 workers

Pa. (AP) — Package delivery company United Parcel Service is committing to spending $1.4 billion to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 new, full-time employees.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in grants as part of the projects.

The company says it’ll expand its operations in Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties, spending the money on building renovations, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each of the locations.