UPMC testing asymptomatic patients in long-term care facilities

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC is offering covid-19 testing for asymptomatic patients in its long-term care facilities.

UPMC’s 30 senior care facilities house more than 3,000 adults.

In the past few weeks, nearly 200 residents received nasal swab testing.

UPMC said all results came back negative for the virus.

Dr. David Nace said the testing in these communities is similar to other UPMC screening processes.

It’s focusing on vulnerable patients who are in and out of facilities, receiving medical care, such as cancer treatments or dialysis.

“This will allow us special insights that can help us aid an understanding of how the virus is spread in this population and will help to inform public health officials in our communities about the needs of senior care facilities,” he said.

Staff members in UPMC Senior Communities can also be tested for antibodies.

Dr. Nace said their goal is to assess the exposure employees have had to the virus.