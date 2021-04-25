UPMC offering home vaccination service for homebound Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Pennsylvania have the option to get vaccinated to help prevent COVID-19 or contracting an illness that could result in a hospital stay.

People can visit large outdoor clinics or set an appointment at a hospital, church or community center. But, there are people who are homebound and can’t get to a location. As a result, UPMC is offering home vaccinations throughout the region to qualified vaccine recipients.

Theresa Sellers is the Director of Community Health Initiatives. She says several teams are providing shots to people who are registering.

“This is a very important effort,” Sellers said. “We want to help as many people as possible who can’t get out.”

Sellers says homebound patients will have the same experience as people who to the vaccination clinics.

“We want them to be comfortable and relax,” Sellers said. “After we give them the shot, we stay with them for at least 15 minutes, to make sure they are OK.”

Theresa says they will continue to provide the home vaccination service as long as there is a need and people continue to register.

She encourages people to indicate they are homebound during their vaccination registration process. To sign up online visit UPMC’s vaccine website.