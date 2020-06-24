UPMC focusing on case numbers, infection severity

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials at UPMC said in a press conference on Wednesday they’ve performed more than 44,000 Coronavirus tests, 15,000 of them being asymptomatic patients.

Looking ahead to the fall and winter Flu season, officials said the focus should be on both the number of cases and the severity of the infection.

Those most vulnerable and likely to have severe illness if infected are the elderly, immunocompromised, and those with an underlying condition.

“Because we’ve said, even with a vaccine, these populations often don’t amount as robust a response to immunization, we must continue to explore other ways to keep them safe,” Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier said.

UPMC Senior Medical Director Dr. Don Yealy said they are working on creating therapeutic antibodies that would help prevent infections.

More details on that research will be released in the next few weeks.