PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — A UPMC Children’s hospital employee has been diagnosed with monkeypox, according to a statement from the health system.

UPMC infection prevention experts were immediately evaluated the situation and notified public health partners, according to the UPMC statement. The employee works at an outpatient clinic for Children’s

Precautions are in place, according to UPMC, and they believe there is a very low risk of exposure.

“The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities,” UPMC said.

Additionally, patients and staff who may have been in contact with this employee have been notified.

This comes just days after cases in Pennsylvania jump 10 times the amount in under a month. This places Pennsylvania seventh overall in positive monkeypox cases in the United States.

Last month, Pennsylvania only had 27 cases, but that was still enough for eight highest in the country. That’s increased to 251 cases, as of Aug. 9. New York currently leads the United States with over 2,100 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organization, they don’t believe monkeypox will turn into a pandemic but admit there are many unknowns at the current time.

Unlike COVID-19, the monkeypox virus needs much long and more intimate contact with an infected person or their clothing.