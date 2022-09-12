(WTAJ) — Updated COVID-19 boosters that include Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible.

The GIANT Company said pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 12 and older. Those pharmacies offering the Moderna vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 18 years and older. Individuals can receive the updated booster if it has been at least two months since completing their primary vaccine or their most recent booster.

To save time, customers can book an appointment online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines. Customers are required to bring photo ID and prescription insurance card.

The updated booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost, according to the company. Parent consent is required for those under 18, and the parent/guardian must be present.

The initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are also available for those ages 3 and up, though the vaccine type may vary by location. Additionally, select pharmacy locations carry Novavax for those ages 12 and up.

Customers can also receive their flu vaccination. The GIANT Company noted that the COVID-19 and flu shot vaccines can be given in the same visit.