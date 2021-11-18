UPDATE: Two dead following exchange of gunfire in abduction involving former Baltimore police officer

UPDATE 5:09 p.m. — Police said that Thursday afternoon, a car matching the description in the kidnapping was stopped by police. An altercation ensued with an exchange of gunfire, and all four occupants received gunshot wounds.

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A car police believe belongs to a former Baltimore County police officer who abducted his two daughters earlier this week was involved in a crash near Smithsburg on Thursday.

Two bodies were being covered at the location. Police said that they were dead on the scene. There is no update on the other two occupants of the car.

Police believe that the car belongs to Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer. Vicosa’s estranged wife contacted police on Sunday to report that he had assaulted her in her home in Windsor Township, Pennsylvania, before fleeing the scene with their daughters, Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7.

Image courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department.

Vicosa had offered his wife a present after their daughters went to bed. Court documents said that Vicosa and Tia Bynum, a close friend and Baltimore County police sergeant, then grabbed her and forced her down to the basement.

She said that Vicosa stayed in the home for over 24 hours and had multiple firearms.

In the following investigation, police found that Vicosa may have stayed at Bynum’s house shortly after the abductions. Bynum was not located at her home and has been suspended from duty because of her involvement in this case.

Maryland State Police is conducting the investigation. They have brought out a sniffer dog to continue the search.

The Baltimore County Police Department said that the two suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”